ALTON - In celebration of the Mississippi River Network’s Mississippi River Days of Action, the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois is calling for volunteers to help stencil storm drains throughout Alton on June 17. Volunteers will receive storm drain stenciling kits provided by Sierra Club Illinois and stencil storm drains and apply plaques that say, “No Dumping, Drains to River!” to aid in the protection of the Mississippi River. To register to participate in the Storm Drain Stenciling Project, visit bit.ly/stormdrainstenciling23.

“Storm drain stenciling is a fun and interactive way to explore Alton and get involved in the local community while also protecting our important waterways,” says Christine Favilla, co-Coordinator of the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois. “Downtown Alton’s storm drains flow directly into our local waters, depositing whatever they pick up along the way directly into the Mississippi River. We hope the storm drain stencils and plaques will remind folks to be cautious around these storm drains to ensure pesticides, motor oil, fertilizer, and pet waste stay out of our drains and out of our precious rivers.”

The Mississippi River flows over 2,000 miles from its headwaters in Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico, and debris and pollutants that we use every day can make their way into the river. The River is severely degraded and was listed as one of America’s Most Endangered Rivers® by American Rivers in 2022. The River provides drinking water for 20 million Americans and habitat for more than 800 species of fish and wildlife. It provides recreational opportunities such as boating and fishing and economic opportunities generating an estimated $400 billion per year. Preventing polluting materials from entering storm drains is thus critical to the protection of our shared waterways.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Storm Drain Stenciling Project is part of the Mississippi River Network’s River Days of Action week that connects thousands of people to celebrate and take action for the people, land, water, and wildlife that rely on the Mississippi River. River Days of Action events are complemented by Congressional advocacy action related to conservation programs in the 2023 Farm Bill and a River Giver fundraising opportunity—the first such initiative that unites organizations to raise money throughout the Mississippi River basin. To learn more or find more local and regional events, please visit: https://1mississippi.org/riverdays/#action.

Storm drain stenciling kits will be provided by Sierra Club Illinois and can be picked up on Saturday, June 17 between 11:00am and 1:00pm at the office located at 112 Front Street Alton, IL. Event organizers recommend that volunteers wear walking shoes and bring sunscreen, a hat, and a water bottle. Register to participate on June 17 at bit.ly/stormdrainstenciling23. If you’re interested in picking up a storm drain stenciling kit after June 17, email Christine Favilla at christine.favilla@sierraclub.org.

About the Sierra Club

The Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with more than 3.8 million members and supporters. In addition to protecting every person's right to get outdoors and access the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action. For more information, visit www.sierraclub.org.

More like this: