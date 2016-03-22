ALTON 10, JERSEY 1: Three Alton pitchers – Gary Volz, Charlie Erler and Devin Conley – combined to no-hit Jersey in a road non-conference game Monday.

The combined no-hitter came on the heels of a Saturday split in Marion against Murphysboro, the Redbirds dropping the opener 9-6 and winning the nightcap 15-1. The win put Alton at 3-1, with the Panthers falling to 2-2.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I can’t say enough about our pitching,” Alton head coach Todd Haug said. “We talked about coming in and setting the tone early and we had five runs in the first inning. We played well all the way through. It was a team effort.”

Noah Rathgeb and Sam Ballard each had three hits and a RBI for the Redbirds, with Steven Nguyen driving in three runs and Steven Pattan driving in two.

Volz got the win for Alton, giving up a run on five walks while striking out six in 3.2 innings of work; Erler fanned five in 2.1 innings of work and Conley pitched the seventh.

More like this: