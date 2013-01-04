GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College is meeting the changes in the real estate field by offering the classes to help individuals enter the career field as a broker - no longer an agent.

An individual must pass a total of 90 hours of instruction to take the Real Estate Broker's licensure exam. Lewis and Clark is offering three sections of Real Estate Brokerage (REAL 135), the first of three classes needed to obtain those hours, this spring in the form of two eight-week evening classes or one 16-week daytime class.

REAL 135 (Section 01) will be offered Monday, Tuesday and Friday 9-10 a.m. Jan. 14-May 10 on the Godfrey campus. REAL 135 (NA6) will be offered 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 15-March 7 at the N. O. Nelson campus in Edwardsville. REAL 135 (FJE6) will meet from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, Jan 14-March 6 at Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville. All three sections will be taught by local real estate professional Kevin Botterbush.

Students must be 21 years old to take the Illinois Real Estate Broker Exam and must possess a high school diploma or equivalent.

Enroll now online at www.lc.edu or by calling the Enrollment Center at (800) YES-LCCC or (618) 468-2222.

For more information about the real estate program, contact Botterbush at (618) 466-5000 or kbotterb@lc.edu

