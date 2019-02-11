Hi, my name is Roger Bruce and I am a life coach. Right off, a coach is not a counselor or therapist. Coaches come alongside people who are attempting to reach a new level or simply, improve the quality of their lives.

This can encompass anything from sales to business practices, career change to physical fitness, and relationships to sudden life changes.

Some guy named Bill Gates has been quoted as saying, "Everyone needs a coach." Hmm.

For more information, please visit my website, www.5aceslifecoaching.com.

My entity is called 5 Aces because every person comes to the table holding 4 aces, those being their own unique, identifiable strengths. I hope to become your wild card, your 5th ace that helps you to utilize your considerable, but, possibly undiscovered strengths.

Today's article will be short but packs a powerful punch. Assuming you are reasonably self-aware, I pose 3 questions for you to answer at the outset of this, your next journey.

1. What do you need to stop doing?

This addresses a bad habit that, if ceased, avails you of more time, money and/or energy. This one alone can reduce your stress levels significantly.

2. What do you need to start doing?

This answer can have a compounded beneficial effect if done in combination with the first.

3. What do you need to keep doing? We have good habits that we can ill afford to neglect. Knowing and relying on them is key to our on-going success.

If you have questions or would like to investigate this process more, please feel free to contact me through my web site. Thanks for reading, see you next time. Make it great!

