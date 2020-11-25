Three People Charged In The Murder Of Darian Woods In Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE - Three Belleville residents have been charged with the murder of Darian A. Woods of Collinsville.
Collinsville Police Detective Sergeant Mark Kuechle who served as deputy commander with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis held a press conference to announce the charges.
These are the charges:
George E Lacey, age 25 was charged with:
4 Counts of First Degree Murder
1 Count of Armed Robbery
1 Count of Home Invasion
1 Count of Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm by a Felon
Demandrell L Davis, age 40 was charged with:
4 Counts of First Degree Murder
1 Count of Armed Robbery
1 Count of Home Invasion
Adisa J Smith, age 27 was charged with:
4 Counts of First Degree Murder
1 Count of Armed Robbery
1 Count of Home Invasion
Davis and Smith are in custody. Lacey is being actively sought after and considered armed and dangerous.
The Collinsville Police Department said the home invasion and shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Crandall Street.
There, officers found Darian A. Woods dead inside his apartment from an apparent gunshot wound.
Collinsville Police Department then requested the Major Case Squad be activated.
