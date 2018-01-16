EDWARDSVILLE - Mayor Hal Patton said it was an "important evening for the City of Edwardsville," Tuesday night at City Hall as three officers from the Edwardsville Police Department were appointed to new positions.

Ryan Grimes was the first to take his oath for the position of patrol officer, followed Matthew Senci for the position of sergeant and Michael Fillback as major.

Each officer took an oath swearing to support the constitution of the United States and the state of Illinois as they faithfully discharge the duties of their positions to the best of their abilities.