JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Lincoln University of Missouri is pleased to release the names of students who qualified for the spring 2018 Dean's List. In order to qualify for the Dean's List a student must acquire at least a 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 credit hours in qualifying course work.

The students in the area that qualified for the Spring 2018 Dean's List are listed below in alphabetical order according to their hometown.

Alton, IL

Jurre Loveless

Jordan Smith

Glen Carbon, IL

Monique Ferrell

