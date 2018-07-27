QUINCY - Quincy University hosted its 155th Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 12 beginning at 3:00 p.m. in Quincy University's Pepsi Arena. The 2018 graduating class is comprised of 223 undergraduates with an additional 24 graduate degree recipients.

Of those undergraduates, three were local. They were Erin Flaherty of Bethalto, who received a Bachelor of Science in Biological Science and Chemistry, Nicole Allaria of Edwardsville, who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and Brandon Davis of Edwardsville, who received a Bachelor of Science in Management.

The procession was led by University marshal, Robert Mejer, distinguished professor of art, and assistant marshals, Dr. David Kirchhofer and Dr. Scott Luaders, professors of physics and chemistry, respectively. Dr. Teresa Reed, vice president for academic affairs, convened the ceremony and Director of Campus Ministry Raymond Heilmann delivered the invocation. Senior choir members Hale Brown, Sage Meleney, Ann Schuhriemen, Jacob Schumacher and Jennifer Williams sang the National Anthem and the Quincy University Alma Mater.

Graduates elected senior representative Darek Lambert to deliver the program's welcome address and reflection. Lambert is a communication major with a minor in business. He is the son of Kevin and Angela Lambert of Terre Haute, Ind.

Former St. Louis Mayor, Francis G. Slay J.D. '77, delivered this year's commencement address. Slay served the people of St. Louis as their 45th mayor, from 2001 to 2017. Having been elected to four consecutive four-year terms, he is the longest serving mayor in St. Louis history.

Honorable Ray H. LaHood will be awarded the degree Honorary Doctor of Public Service during the ceremony. LaHood spent thirty-six years in public service with extensive experience on major national policy issues, among them transportation and infrastructure. During his fourteen years as the United States Congressman from the 18th District of Illinois, he was known as a bi-partisan advocate.

