FOSTERBURG - Three were pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle traffic crash Friday evening at McCoy Road and Bethalto Road in Fosterburg. All three victims were in one vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was transported to an area hospital with what are reported "non-life-threatening" injuries by the Madison County Sheriff's Office and is expected to be released soon.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it is not yet identifying the crash victims or ages. The sheriff's office said the Madison County Coroner's Office was called to the scene.

More information in regard to the crash will be released as soon as it is available.

Capt. David Vucich of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said he and the office extend their thoughts and prayers with the families of the victims in the terrible tragedy.

The sheriff's office said the crash remains under investigation.

