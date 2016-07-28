ALTON - Three individuals have been charged in the recent stabbing death of River Bend native, Christopher Gernigin.

Officers from the Alton Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the area near the Clark Bridge in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 23, 2016 and a thorough investigation was initiated.

As a result of that investigation, Larry E. Northcutt (27 year old white male of the 300 block of St. Charles Dr. in Godfrey, IL), Brent A. Jones (28 year old white male of the 9200 block of Prairie Ln. in Alton, IL), and Natasha R. Smith (26 year old female of the 400 block of N. Elm in Bethalto, IL) were all charged today by the St. Charles County, Missouri State's Attorney's Office with Murder, 1st Degree. Northcutt was also charged with Armed Criminal Action.

“It is always important to work with other agencies to bring cases to a successful conclusion,” said Alton Police Chief of Detectives David De Wall. “I am very proud of how seamlessly my detectives worked in conjunction with Missouri Highway Patrol investigators to bring justice for Gernigin and his family.”

Northcutt, Jones and Smith are currently in custody at the Alton, IL Jail and are being held with no bond as set by the Honorable Judge Zenn.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

