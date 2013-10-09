Dee Kilgo's American Gothic Lecture

Join us on Wednesday, October 16th, for Dee Kilgo's lecture on Grant Wood's iconic painting, American Gothic. The last in our "Off the Wall: Art in popular Culture Series. The lecture begins at 6:30. And... you can see the awesome "Bras on Broadway" exhibit at intermission.

New Musical Composition to be debuted this weekend!

JAC's Assistant Director, Jean King, has composed a new musical composition for Chorus and Piano entitled "Great Rivers Suite". It will be performed this weekend along with songs by other American composers by the Great Rivers Chorale Society. The performances will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 717 State Street in Alton. Saturday October 12 at 7:30 pm and Sunday October 13 at 3:00 pm.



Admission is free and open to the public.

ARTEAST - Take the Tour!

What do Ninian Edwards, Robert Wadlow and "A Salute to Steel", have in common?



All three are public sculptures located in Madison County, Illinois (Edwardsville, Alton, and Granite City respectively); created by established artists participating in ARTEAST 2013.The artists Michelle Middleton, Ned Giberson and John Celuch will show thier work at the iconic Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville during the ARTEAST Studio and Exhibits Tour, October 19 & 20, 11-5 both days.

The Wildey Theatre is one of 36 unique sites, across Madison County, featuring the work of over 100 artists on this year's tour. Other venues include artists' studios, galleries as well as coffee shops, churches, and other historic buildings.



Also on the tour, the Enos Sanitorium located on Third Street in Alton. The Enos building, perhaps the best known Underground Railroad station that remains in the city and renowned haunted site, will host the work of Katie Green and Justin Marshall. These two emerging artists have made an impression on the regional arts scene with their bold, often eerie, and beautifully crafted drawings.

Free and open to the public, the 16th annual ARTEAST tour, showcases the diverse talents of an amazing, evolving group of artists who live and work in Madison County, Illinois. "Studio tours are held in communities across the county. Studio Tours are a cross between a house, or garden tour and an art walk," said Susan Bostwick, ARTEAST Project Director. "Potters, jewelers,painters, photographers, textile artists and others, whose work is not so easily categorized, will open their doors and present their work to the public. Much of the art work will be for sale; nevertheless a studio tour is very different from an art fair. Artists will be at their sites to provide demonstrations, dialogue and hospitality; giving patrons a glimpse into their workspace, inspiration and techniques."



This free self-guided tour allows visitors to begin at any one of the 36 sites. Some patrons "studio hop", stroll down Main Street or embark on a mission to uncover that "must find" piece.

The Jacoby Arts Center (JAC) which coordinates ARTEAST will host an exhibit "Small Works", from October 11 through November 2. This group show, which provides the perfect opportunity to preview the work of artists on the tour, opens Friday, October 11th, with a reception from 5 to 8 pm. JAC is located at 627 East Broadway, Alton, IL.



For a list of participating artists, sites, maps, places to stay, and more visit: www.arteasttour.com or www.jacobyartscenter.org, and click on the ARTEAST tab.

ARTEAST, a program of Jacoby Arts Center, is sponsored in part through The Monsanto Rural Community Arts Education Grant, The City of Edwardsville and the Arts & Education Council.

