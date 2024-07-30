WOOD RIVER - Three individuals from Detroit, Mich. face retail theft charges in Madison County after allegedly stealing items from the Wood River Walmart.

Isaiah A. Burnley, 43, Kennedy Miller, 42, and Tramell Miller, 18, all of Detroit, Mich., were charged with one count each of retail theft over $300, each Class 3 felonies.

According to Madison County court documents, on July 2, 2024, the three allegedly stole two air conditioner units and a generator with a combined value over $300 from the Walmart located at 610 Wesley Drive in Wood River.

The Wood River Police Department presented the cases against all three individuals, who have since been granted pretrial release.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

