SOUTH ROXANA - Three are facing serious criminal charges after a disturbance call at 8:17 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in the 200 block of Poag Avenue in South Roxana.

South Roxana Police said three subjects had unlawfully entered a residence while one of the subjects was armed with a loaded handgun. The subjects robbed the homeowner and attempted to steal his vehicle. As the victim ran outside screaming for help, a neighbor pulled their vehicle in front of the victim's driveway blocking the initial escape of two men, David Jordan Panzier and Traci Gleason.

The South Roxana Police Department was able to take Traci Gleason into custody at the scene, David aka Jordan Panzier was arrested after a short foot pursuit, and Chrisitan Parker was taken into custody within a block of the incident. All three subjects were apprehended within a half hour of receiving the call.

The victim was treated at a local area hospital then later released.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles broke down the charges for the suspects as follows:

- David Panzier a convicted felon from Bethalto, while on parole was charged today with 2 counts Home Invasion, 1 count Armed Robbery, 1 count Residential Burglary, 1 count of Offenses Related to a Motor Vehicle, 1 Count of Unlawful Possession of a Weapons by a Felon, 1 Count Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, and 1 count of Burglary. In total, David aka Jordan Panzier was charged with 3 class X felonies, 1 class 1 felony, 2 class 2 felonies, and 2 class 3 felonies. Panzier bond is set at $500,000 while being lodged in Madison County Jail.

- Traci Gleason, a Wood River resident, was charged with 1 count of Residential Burglary, 1 count of Robbery, and 1 count of Offenses Relating to Motor Vehicles, for her role in the incident. Her bond was set at $100,000 while being lodged at the Madison County Jail.

- Christian Parker an East Alton resident was charged with 1 count Residential Burglary, 1 count of Burglary for his involvement. His bond was also set at $100,000. Parker is not currently in custody.

Coles said the following: "The police department appreciates the neighbors helping each other out, but we would rather people to be a good witness without putting themselves in danger and interjecting themselves into an armed situation.

"I am thankful to our citizens, Roxana, Hartford, Wood River Police Departments, and the South Roxana Fire Chief Todd Werner for their role in bringing this case to a quick resolution and getting these violent offenders off of our streets."

