ALTON - Three have been charged with attempted arson, criminal damage to property and mob action at Ketchum’s Corner Kreme at Alby and Elm Streets in Alton.

The three are Javion Anderson, 18, of Alton, Michael L. Morris, 18, of Godfrey, and William J. Curtis, 21, of Godfrey.

The incident happened at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said. Simmons said an undercover Alton officer was outside the Ketchum’s Corner Kreme property in a vehicle when a “big mortar” was tossed at the property. The three were stopped and apprehended in quick fashion after the criminal action was committed.

The explosion of the mortar that night startled nearby residents, and many came outside to check out what happened.

Bond has been set at $50,000.

