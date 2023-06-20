Listen to the story

HARDIN - At approximately 2:45 p.m. on June 16, 2023, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence in the 900 block of Herron Street, Hardin, Calhoun County.

During the execution of said search warrant, law enforcement officials seized a loaded firearm, a large amount of ammunition, suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia; which resulted in the arrest of three individuals.

Charles D. Ball, age 53, of Cottage Hills, Illinois, was arrested on the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon,

Unlawful Possession of Firearm Ammunition by Felon,

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,

Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Tracie M. Fender, age 51, of Hardin, was arrested on the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,

Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (Fentanyl),

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Clinton E. Lefler, age 54, Homeless, was arrested on the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Illinois Conservation Police and the Hardin Fire Department.

Suspects were transported and held in the Greene County Jail.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

