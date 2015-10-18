The Edwardsville boys’ cross-country team had three underclassmen place in the top 10 individually at the Southwestern Conference Meet Friday at Belleville West.

Will O’Keefe of Granite City blazed the trail for first place over the 3-mile course in a time of 15:25.19.

O’Fallon won the boys team cross country championship with 28 points, followed by Edwardsville with 61 points, Granite City with 93 points, Belleville East with 100, Belleville West with 104, Alton with 141 and Collinsville with 172.

The top Edwardsville finisher was freshman Dan Powell with a time of 15:39.18. Powell has been recovering from injuries and is just now starting to hit the stride he had in middle school.

“This is the Dan (Powell) from sixth and seventh grade,” Edwardsville boys’ cross country coach George Patrylak said. “Somewhere something has clicked. He looks like he is having fun now every day and he is with a great group of guys. There is something to be said for all those guys running together. It makes each a better runner and better people.”

Other top Edwardsville boys’ finishers were sophomore Franky Romano in ninth with a time of 15:39.40 and freshman Roland Prenzler (15:40.41).

Patrylak said seeing three runners at that level gave him considerable optimism for the rest of the year and his boys’ future. He also said the future for the Southwestern Conference looks bright for boys with nine of the top 10 underclass runners.

Romano was satisfied to see the team and his teammates do so well in the meet. He felt he is still capable of running a better race, but overall, he said he was pleased to see three of the Tigers get close to the 15:40 mark for 3 miles.

Prenzler said he felt his pacing was steady during the race and he was pleased with his performance.

“I am really satisfied how I am running,” Prenzler said. “I have already achieved a lot of the goals I set for the year.”

Powell said he felt he had a “great race” on Friday.

“I had a bad heel injury before this year and every time I landed on it, it hurt,” he said. “It feels better.” Powell said he is on track with where he wants to run at this point in the season.

Alton’s top finisher was Arie Macias in 11th place with a time of 15:41.08.

Edwardsville’s Mike Hartmann was 15th (16:22.70); Sam McCormick was 19th (16:22.70); and Luke Raffaelle was 19th (17:09.35).

