Three Easter Services at First Baptist Church Maryville

WHAT: Three Easter Services 
WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville 
WHEN: Sunday, April 8 | 8:15, 9:30, and 10:55 a.m.
COST: FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! 
WHY:First Baptist Church Maryville invites you to join us as we celebrate love, new life, and hope on Easter Sunday, April 8! We are offering three very special services at 8:15, 9:30, and 10:55 a.m. All are invited - there is a place for everyone at FBCM! For more information, call the church office at (618) 667-8221 or visit our website at www.FBMaryville.org.