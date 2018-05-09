OXFORD, Ala. – Three SIUE softball players accepted honors at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament banquet Tuesday night.

First baseman Zoe Schafer and shortstop Alana Cobb-Adams were named to the OVC second team. Cobb-Adams and second baseman Bailley Concatto were selected to the OVC All-Newcomer team.

Schafer, a redshirt sophomore, heads in the OVC Tournament leading the Cougars in home runs (8), RBIs (25) slugging percentage (.670), walks (28) and on-base percentage (.490). She is hitting .348 this season and has been errorless defensively from her first base position this season.

Cobb-Adams stepped into a starting role at second base and finished as the team's top hitter during OVC play with a .339 average. Nine of her 19 hits during the OVC season went for extra bases.

Concatto, the reigning co-Player of the Week in the OVC, completed the regular season as the top hitter with a .352 batting average. Concatto has collected a team-best 45 hits in 42 games and is tied with Schafer for the team lead in doubles with 10.

SIUE begins the 2018 OVC Championships Wednesday at 3 p.m. against Southeast Missouri. The Cougars have advanced to the title game of the OVC Tournament in each of the last four seasons.

2018 All-Ohio Valley Conference Softball Teams

FIRST TEAM

P - Morgan Rackel (Austin Peay)

P - Mollie Paulick (Eastern Kentucky)

P - Chelsea McManaway (Morehead State)

C - Madison Culver (Murray State)

IF - Danielle Liermann (Austin Peay)

IF - Haley Mitchell (Eastern Illinois)

IF - Taylor Beshears (Jacksonville State)

IF - Destinee Lizzmore (Eastern Kentucky)

OF - Paige Murphy (Eastern Kentucky)

OF - Rachel Anderson (Southeast Missouri)

OF - Kayla Bear (Eastern Illinois)

UTIL/DP - Alexus Jimmerson (Jacksonville State)

SECOND TEAM

P - Brooklin Lee (Belmont)

P - Faith Sims (Jacksonville State)

C - Abby Tillotson (Southeast Missouri)

C - Bayli Cruse (Tennessee Tech)

IF - Zoe Schafer (SIUE)

IF - Sarah Messex (Southeast Missouri)

IF - Hannah Clark (Eastern Kentucky)

IF - Alana Cobb-Adams (SIUE)

OF - Emily Woodruff (Jacksonville State)

OF - Kacy Acree (Austin Peay)

OF - Bailey Shorter (Austin Peay)

UTIL/DP - Lexi Rouse (Belmont)

ALL-NEWCOMER

Morgan Rackel (Austin Peay)

Taylor Beshears (Jacksonville State)

Bailey Shorter (Austin Peay)

Lillie Goetz (Murray State)

Destinee Lizzmore (Eastern Kentucky)

Alana Cobb-Adams (SIUE)

Natalie Schilling (Austin Peay)

Carly Robinson (Eastern Kentucky)

Kelly Mardones (Austin Peay)

Bailley Concatto (SIUE)

Taylor Thomas (Tennessee Tech)

Emily Corbitt (Eastern Kentucky)

2018 OVC Player of the Year: Paige Murphy, Eastern Kentucky

2018 OVC Pitcher of the Year: Morgan Rackel, Austin Peay

2018 OVC Freshman of the Year: Bailey Shorter, Austin Peay

2018 OVC Coach of the Year: Jane Worthington, Eastern Kentucky

