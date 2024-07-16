GRANITE CITY - Three individuals from Granite City were charged on the same day with stealing a work vehicle, according to Madison County court documents.

Patrick M. Falcetti, 22, Jeffrey H. Perryman, 38, and Seairra J.R. English, 26, all of Granite City, were each charged with one count of offenses related to motor vehicles and one count of theft (all Class 2 felonies).

On June 4, 2024, the three allegedly possessed a stolen 2008 Ford F-350 work vehicle and stole over $10,000 worth of “various tools and ladders” from an individual.

The Metro East Auto Theft division of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented each case against Falcetti, Perryman, and English. All three were granted pretrial release.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

