EDWARDSVILLE - Three individuals have been charged with weapon-related felonies and other charges in recent months, according to Madison County court documents.

Lateef S. Hobbs, 52, of Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and driving on a license that had been suspended on Jan. 27, 2024.

In a case presented by the Alton Police Department, Hobbs allegedly possessed a stun gun after previously being convicted of aggravated battery in Madison County in 1997, according to court documents. He also reportedly drove a vehicle on State Street in Alton at a time when his license had been revoked.

Hobbs faces a Class 3 felony for unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and a Class A misdemeanor for driving on a suspended license. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rashod L. Wesley, 20, of Belleville, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons on Dec. 29, 2023. Court documents state Wesley carried a Taurus G3c 9mm pistol in a vehicle while under the age of 21, the legal minimum age to possess handguns in Illinois.

Wesley faces a Class 4 felony for the weapons charge in the case presented by the Granite City Police Department. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

John Robert Nowlin, 29, of East Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and unlawful possession of methamphetamine on Nov. 24, 2023. According to court documents, Nowlin allegedly possessed a set of metal knuckles, his second or subsequent such offense, after having previously been convicted of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in 2022 in Madison County.

Nowlin faces a Class 2 felony for weapon possession and a Class 3 felony for meth possession in his latest case, presented by the East Alton Police Department. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: