PONTOON BEACH - Three individuals from three different cities face the same set of criminal charges after allegedly damaging gaming machines and stealing money from them.

The following individuals were each charged with theft and criminal damage to property: Courtney T. Jones, 33, of East St. Louis

Melvannli G. Dean, 28, of Collinsville

Brandon B. McCullar, 36, of Glen Carbon

Article continues after sponsor message

According to Madison County court documents, all three individuals allegedly damaged and stole over $500 from gaming machines owned by J&J Gambling, which were located at the Flying J Travel Center at 1310 E. Chain of Rocks Road in Pontoon Beach.

While all three individuals face Class 3 felonies for theft, Jones and Dean additionally face Class 4 felonies, as the damage they caused to the gaming machines reportedly exceeded $500. McCullar’s property damage charge was classified as a Class A misdemeanor, as the damage he caused to the machines totaled less than $500.

The Pontoon Beach Police Department presented the cases against Jones, Dean, and McCullar, who were each granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: