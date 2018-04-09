Emilie M. Bailey, 20, arrested for possession of meth

EAST ALTON – The East Alton Police Department released the identities of three arrested during a raid on a suspected drug house, located at 501 Dry St. in East Alton.

Karl H. Dziurowitch, 37, Gregory W. Gaither, 26, and Emilie M. Bailey, 20, were all charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Each of their bails are set at $25,000. They were formally charged after being taken into custody the morning of April 5, 2018. East Alton Police Major Christian Cranmer said the raid took place around 7 a.m. following what he described as an extensive investigation into the house, which included neighbors complaining and drugs being discovered by police in vehicles leaving that address.

The main target of the raid, Steven L. Scott, 48, is still at large at this time. A release from the East Alton Police Department sent Friday night said enough evidence was discovered to release an arrest warrant for Scott. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Alton Police Department at (618) 259-6212.

