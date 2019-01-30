COTTAGE HILLS – Three people have been charged following the Jan. 30, 2016, death of a 10-year-old who was described by authorities as “severely physically disabled and non-verbal” as a result of “traumatic injuries sustained as an infant.”

Vanda D. Gates-Ross, 54, Elegria J. Smith, 26, and Triston T. Boyd, 26, were each charged with one count of endangering the life or health of a child, a Class 3 felony, as a result of the 2016 incident in which they were accused of leaving the 10-year-old boy identified in the charges as A.M. in the bathtub, knowing leaving him unattended in his condition could lead to severe harm or possibly death.

Authorities close to the investigation said the child lived in a home with the three individuals charged in his passing. Each of the adults was responsible for the child's care while they were in the home throughout the morning of his death before 911 was called.

If the child was not severely disabled due to injuries sustained as an infant, he would have been as fine as any other 10-year-old left unattended in a bathtub. Because of his inability to speak or sit upright, however, he would need constant attention – attention these charges allege he did not receive while under the care of these three adults charged in his death.

Bond set for each person charged was set at $50,000.

