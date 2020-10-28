WOOD RIVER - Three have been charged after the recent burglary incident at Walgreens in Wood River.

The following individuals were charged Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in Madison County Circuit Court with felony offenses after presenting the case to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office:

Terrence D. Gleason

Male

Age: 49

9121 Marymark Lane

St Louis, MO 63130

Jesse Robinson

Male

Age: 46

5839 Wabada

St. Louis, MO 63112

Shakira Y. Miller

Female

Age: 43

8680 Kingsbridge

St Louis, MO 63132

At 9:32 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, the Wood River Police Department received a report of a robbery at Walgreens, 1122 Vaughn Road, Wood River, Illinois. While officers were responding to the incident, the City of Wood River Public Works Director Steve Palen reported he observed a suspicious male running from the store, prior to the report being dispatched over police radio.

After hearing the robbery report, Public Works Director Palen relayed information to responding officers the suspicious male he observed entered a vehicle and the vehicle travelled north on Illinois Route 111. Officers were able to stop the vehicle on Illinois Route 255. The Bethalto Police Department, Roxana Police Department, Hartford Police Department, and the South Roxana Police Department assisted the Wood River Police Department.

The persons listed above were all located inside the vehicle and were identified as the suspect involved in a theft of merchandise from the Walgreen’s Store. Gleason was the driver of the vehicle. The suspect vehicle was found to be reported as a stolen vehicle to the Woodson Terrace (Mo.) Police Department.

All the individuals were taken into custody and transported to the Wood River City Jail. One female was released from custody after the investigation.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said further investigation was done on the incident and it was determined the group had also went to Wal-Mart, 610 Wesley Drive, Wood River, Illinois, and took items from Wal-Mart without purchasing the items. The theft from Wal-Mart occurred before the incident at Walgreens.

"The incident at Walgreens involved Robinson going inside the store and taking merchandise from the shelves behind the checkout counter," Chief Wells said. "He then fled the store without purchasing the items. No employees at Walgreens were injured.

"The Wood River Police Department has had similar reports of theft from Walgreens. Robinson and Miller have been identified as the suspects in the previous reports from Walgreens."

A felony charge of burglary can be issued if the investigation shows the suspect went into the business with the intent of committing a theft.

Gleason was charged with BURGLARY, RETAIL THEFT OVER $300.00, AND OFFENSES RELATING TO MOTOR VEHICLE. All the charges are a result of the incident on October 26, 2020. The BURGLARY and RETAIL THEFT charge is a result of the theft from Wal-Mart. Gleason’s bond has been set at $75,000.00.

Robinson has been charged with five counts of BURGLARY and five counts of RETAIL THEFT OVER $300.00. The multiple counts are related to previous thefts from Walgreens. Robinson’s bond has been set at $100,000.00.

Miller has been charged with BURGLARY and RETAIL THEFT OVER $300.00 due to a reported theft from Walgreens on August 19, 2020. Miller’s bond was set at $50,000.00.

Chief Wells said the Wood River Police Department is appreciative of the cooperative effort from all the agencies involved in bringing these people to justice and solving multiple thefts.

