WEST FRANKFORT – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, is proud to announce that three Centerstone employees were chosen to participate in the Southern Illinois Leadership Institute, which offers “emerging leaders individual leadership development, community-based service opportunities, and a broader understanding of the region’s economic, civic, and cultural drivers.”

Applications to be a part of the Southern Illinois Leadership Institute were accepted through March 10, 2021. The Southern Illinois Community Foundation (SICF) chose 15 participants out of all applicants. The three Centerstone employees chosen were:

Sherry Gibbens – outpatient clinical coordinator

Shalynn Malone – clinical coordinator and grant manager of the Trauma, Treatment & Training program at Centerstone

Zachary Schumacher – Building Compassionate Communities grant coordinator

Participants will attend eight sessions, each six-hours long, covering topics such as:

Strengths assessment

Strengths-based leadership

Servant leadership

Diversity and inclusion

Communication and emotional intelligence

Nonprofit governance

Finance and stewardship

Fund development

Policies and procedures

Motivating and engaging volunteers

Empowering and equipping employees

Program development and evaluation

Strategic planning

The Leadership Institute participants will strengthen their skills in developing community relationships from current leaders in the area, as well as representatives from food pantries, gardeners, businesses, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations.

“Through SILI, we have the opportunity to better equip the leaders of our nonprofits, professionals, board members, and volunteers while also assuring diverse voices and strengths are included and empowered,” stated SICF. “By developing our leaders, we transform not only individuals but whole communities. Encouraging and fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in nonprofit leadership is a critical piece of this transformation.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health care organization dedicated to delivering care that changes people’s lives. We provide mental health and substance use treatment, education and support to communities in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, and Tennessee and additionally offer individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities life skills development, employment and housing services. Nationally, we have specialized programs for service members, veterans and their loved ones, and develop employee assistance programs for businesses of all sizes. Our research institute improves behavioral healthcare through research and technology, and our foundation secures philanthropic resources to support our work. For more information, visit www.centerstone.org.

About Southern Illinois Community Foundation

The Southern Illinois Community Foundation is committed to creating an opportunity for donors to participate in local community development efforts to address the changing needs of our community through charitable giving. For more information, visit https://www.sicf.org.

