Travel with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) to Busch Stadium to watch the St. Louis Cardinals during the 2016 season. Guest will have three opportunities to see the Cardinals play! Join JPRD this spring on Thursday, April 14 to see the third game in the home-opener series against the Milwaukee Brewers, this summer on Thursday, July 7 for the Cardinals last home game before the MLB All-Star Break against the Pittsburgh Pirates and this fall on Wednesday, September 14 for the last regular season home game against the Chicago Cubs. Game time for all games is 12:45pm. Ticket locations for the April and July games will be on the third-base side, in the Left Field Box section. Ticket location for the September game is to be determined. The fee is $60 per person for the April and July games and $105 per person for the September game. Fee includes game ticket, motor coach transportation and gratuities.

Article continues after sponsor message

There will be time to explore and eat at Ballpark Village before the games. Lunch will not be provided, but available for purchase. Guests are asked to wear comfortable walking shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot at 9:00am and will return at approximately 5:45pm. Guests are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center no later than 8:45am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required with payment and space is limited. Guests can register for TWO games at the same time to save $5 or register for ALL THREE games at the same time to save $15! Savings will only apply to one individual for the multiple games.

As always, both city residents and non-residents are welcome to register. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/category/adult/, call at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

More like this: