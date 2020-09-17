WOOD RIVER - Three individuals were charged today in Madison County Circuit Court with Home Invasion and Armed Robbery after an incident on Wednesday at a residence in the 200 block of South Main. The three are Aaron D. Harvey, 25, of Wood River, Aaron D. Pruitt, 22, of St. Charles, Mo., and Corey W. Compton, 23, of Mitchell.

All three are not in custody. Police are actively searching for them.

The victims of the home invasion and robbery told police the three men came into their residence uninvited and held a weapon at them. Police said the suspects demanded money from the victims and eventually took two purses from the residence.

The charges for the three men are as follows:

HOME INVASION and ARMED ROBBERY:

AARON D. HARVEY

WHITE/MALE

AGE: 25

LKA: 134 E. ACTON AVE.

WOOD RIVER, ILLINOIS

AARON D. PRUITT

Article continues after sponsor message

WHITE/MALE

AGE: 22

1001 MEADOWBROOK

ST. CHARLES, MISSOURI

COREY W. COMPTON

WHITE/MALE

AGE: 23

LKA: 508 MARGARET AVE.

MITCHELL, ILLINOIS 62040

On September 16, 2020, the Wood River Police Department responded to a report at a residence in the 200 block of South Main. The suspects fled the residence in a Silver BMV with a Missouri Temporary Registration.

If anyone has information on the three men please call your local law enforcement, or contact the Wood River Police Department at (618)-251-3114. All calls are handled anonymously.

The warrant and criminal information was signed by the Honorable Judge Richard Tognarelli. Bond was set at $250,000.

More like this: