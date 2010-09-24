ALTON – Julie Billeter, Ryan Caldwell and Travis Klingler all received recent promotions at Scheffel & Company P.C.’s Alton office.

Billeter and Klingler have been promoted from senior accountants to supervisors. Both graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accountancy.

Hired as a staff accountant in January 2005, Klingler sat for his Certified Public Accountant designation in 2010. Originally from Nashville, Ill., he now lives in Edwardsville. Always a “numbers person,” Klingler knew he wanted to make accounting or mathematics his profession, and has never regretted his ultimate decision.

“I enjoy auditing in particular. It crosses all industries, and I meet a variety of people,” Klingler said. “I like the level of accountability.”

Billeter was hired at Scheffel in August 2003, sitting for her CPA exam in January 2005. Originally from Macomb, she and her twin sister, Jenny, both attended SIUE. Billeter liked the area so much, she accepted the position at Scheffel and now lives in Godfrey.

“Taxes really make sense to me,” Billeter said. “I feel like I’m working toward a productive conclusion while helping the client.”

Caldwell, of Edwardsville, grew up in Springfield, Ill, before he too, made his way to SIUE, where so far, he has earned a bachelor’s degree in accountancy. He is currently working toward a master’s degree, also at SIUE, and recently sat for his CPA exam.

Now promoted from staff to semi-senior accountant, Caldwell is looking forward to taking on more responsibilities and tasks. As far as he’s concerned, it’s a tossup on which area of accounting is most enjoyable. He likes them all.

“Taxes are useful and helpful; auditing involves different industries,” he said. “Both are interesting in their own way.”

Scheffel & Company was established in Alton more than 50 years ago, and expanded to include offices in Edwardsville, Highland, Jerseyville and Carrollton, with more than 70 employees in all. Accounting and business services are still at its core, but the firm’s specialties also encompass computer services and support, and investment and financial services. The “St. Louis Business Journal” ranks it as the 14th largest accounting firm in the St. Louis area.

To contact the Alton office, call (618) 465-4288. For more information, visit the Scheffel Web site at www.Scheffelpc.com.

Above Photo: Julie Billeter, seated, Ryan Caldwell, left rear, and Travis Klingler

