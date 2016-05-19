Master Rich Grogan, "Kick'n Life Guru" Owner Grogan's Academy of Martial Arts, Inc.

Master Rich Grogan Kick'n-Life Guru, owner and instructor of Grogan’s Academy of Martial Arts has set a mission in life to enhance the youth for a better tomorrow. 

"Our purpose is to help kids & adults live their best possible lives for a happier, healthier and safer tomorrow," said Grogan. "We are a one of a kind life skills & character development academy, specializing in positive motivation, physical fitness and practical self-defense!"

Grogan and his staff offer classes and strategies to not only teach self-defense, but build character, develop self-esteem and confidence and instill discipline.

“We teach the tools to be a buddy, not a bully!” - grogansmartialarts.com

Each week, Grogan publishes a video blog for his followers.

This week, Grogan encourages his followers not to let the harsh views of others tear them down. 

