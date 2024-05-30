EDWARDSVILLE – R.P. Lumber Co., Inc. is acquiring Thorne Lumber Company, an independently owned retailer of hardware and building materials with three locations in northwestern Missouri. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction will close on Friday, May 31st.

With this acquisition, the Thorne Lumber locations in the Missouri communities of Chillicothe, Cameron, and Plattsburg will bring R.P. Lumber’s total location count to 87, including 20 in Missouri.

“Strategically, this is the right decision,” remarked Pat Thorne, owner of Thorne Lumber. “Susan and I have been contemplating our next move for a few years now. We have worked very hard and very diligently to make sure we made the best decision and, as we have gotten to know R.P. Lumber and their team, this made the most sense for our employees, our customers, and the communities we serve,” he continued.

Based in the St. Louis area, in Edwardsville, IL, R.P. Lumber opened its first location in Staunton, IL in 1977 and has continued to grow throughout the states of Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming, Iowa, Wisconsin, and South Dakota. The company prides itself on the family values that drive its culture and its commitment to the people and communities that make up the R.P. Lumber Team.

Robert L. Plummer, President and CEO of R.P. Lumber added, “Working with Pat and Susan has been a great experience. Successfully integrating three locations at the same time takes a lot of hard work by many people and we could not be happier about the process. We are excited to welcome Thorne Lumber’s many great team members and customers to the R.P. Lumber Team,” he continued.

Thorne Lumber has been in the retail lumber business since 1988. Their customer base is roughly 80% pro contractors and 20% homeowners. R.P. Lumber plans to work with the existing teams in place at each store while expanding the product mix and services offered in these markets. All three stores will continue serving customers seamlessly through the transition.

“Operationally and culturally, R.P. Lumber is a great fit. We have a similar product mix, similar vendors, and serve a similar mix of pro and retail customers,” said Susan Thorne. “It was reassuring to Pat and me to know R.P. Lumber’s impeccable track record for servicing customers in communities like ours. When we decided to sell, we wanted to make the best decision for our family, our employees, and our customers and we know that we have done that in choosing R.P. Lumber as the next steward of our business.”

