Thomas Wayne Lowry
June 8, 2015 5:19 PM
Name: Thomas Wayne Lowry
Parents: Tara Danielle (Kluesner) Lowry and Jacob Thomas Lowry
Weight: 5lbs 7oz
Birthdate: 5/30/2015
Time: 8:36 AM
Hospital: Alton Memorial
Grandparents: Danny and Barb Kluesner of St. Charles, MO.
Great-Grandparents: Thomas Aznger of Klokuk Iowa
