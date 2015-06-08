Name: Thomas Wayne Lowry

Parents: Tara Danielle (Kluesner) Lowry and Jacob Thomas Lowry

Weight: 5lbs 7oz

Birthdate:  5/30/2015

Time: 8:36 AM

Hospital: Alton Memorial

Grandparents: Danny and Barb Kluesner of St. Charles, MO.

Great-Grandparents:  Thomas Aznger of Klokuk Iowa

