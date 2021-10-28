Thomas Allred Sr. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Thomas Allred Sr. Hometown: Alton, IL Military Branch: US Navy Rank: Radioman 3rd class War(s) During Service: Vietnam era Message: Dad served at a communications base in Guam handling various forms of classified information between Washington and Vietnam. I followed in his footsteps just as he followed in his father's. We made 3 generations of Navy. Submitted by: Thomas Allred Jr. Print Version Submit your Tribute