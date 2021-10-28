Name: Thomas Allred Sr.

Hometown: Alton, IL

Military Branch: US Navy

Rank: Radioman 3rd class

War(s) During Service: Vietnam era

Message: Dad served at a communications base in Guam handling various forms of classified information between Washington and Vietnam. I followed in his footsteps just as he followed in his father's. We made 3 generations of Navy.

Submitted by: Thomas Allred Jr.

 