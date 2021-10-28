Thomas Allred Sr.
October 28, 2021 2:53 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Thomas Allred Sr.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Hometown: Alton, IL
Military Branch: US Navy
Rank: Radioman 3rd class
War(s) During Service: Vietnam era
Message: Dad served at a communications base in Guam handling various forms of classified information between Washington and Vietnam. I followed in his footsteps just as he followed in his father's. We made 3 generations of Navy.
Submitted by: Thomas Allred Jr.