EDWARDSVILLE - A dazzling, unique display of theatrical performances are lined up for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s 13th Xfest from Monday -Thursday, Sept. 9-12, 2024.

Xfest is a five-day festival in September featuring alternative theatre and dance that brings to campus an array of performing artists, who are nationally and internationally renowned, as well as regional emerging artists, according to Xfest Artistic Director Chuck Harper, professor of performance in the SIUE Department of Theater and Dance.

“The artists present original works and lead workshops, master classes and seminars for department majors and minors,” said Harper. “Community members are welcome to join us for all performances and for the post-show open talks.”

Opening the festival will be “Get Wet! with Deenie Nast,” presented by Ten Directions. The play, which will be at 7 p.m. at the Metcalf Theater on campus, was created and will be performed by Audrey Crabtree.

For information on other upcoming shows, visit SIUE Xfest. Ticket prices are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors. SIUE students are admitted free of charge. Tickets are available for purchase.

“Xfest is an annual highlight of the Department of Theater and Dance and is a unique event to the university,” noted Harper. “It began in 2010 and took two years off for the pandemic.”

“Students have overwhelming enthusiasm for this event, and have formed lasting professional relationships with the visiting artists,” he added.

