ALTON - This weekend was proclaimed YWCA Stand Against Racism Weekend, Thursday afternoon as the organization strives for racial justice in the community.

The national Stand Against Racism campaign has spread to more than 750 cities to deliver a clear message to eliminate racism as well as build a community among those who work for racial justice and to raise awareness about the negative impact of institutional and structural racism in communities.

Mayor Brant Walker recognized the members of the Alton YWCA in their efforts with the campaign while reading a proclamation declaring Thursday, April 26, through Sunday, April 29, as YWCA Stand Against Racism Weekend.

“We salute the YWCA of Alton and it’s praiseworthy mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen communities,” Mayor Walker said.

As a part of their efforts, the YWCA of Alton will be holding their Race Against Racism 5K at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 19. Registration for the race will begin at 8 a.m. on May 19 in front of Marquette Catholic High School on 4th Street. For more information on the Race Against Racism 5k visit www.altonywca.com.

