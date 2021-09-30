CARLINVILLE, IL – The Blackburn College Department of Music & Theatre is proud to present the return of live, in-person, public performances with the play of Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl. The show will have three performances, beginning Friday, October 1 at 7:00 pm in Bothwell Auditorium on the Blackburn campus. Additional performances will be on October 2 and 3.

Directed by Blackburn College’s Visiting Theatre Professor Laura Matthews, Eurydice is a modern retelling of the classic myth, Orpheus and Eurydice, through the eyes of the female protagonist. It is a story about love and loss. The cast Includes Tim Morenz, Autumn Switzer, Tim Conner, Mark Cunningham, Bree Acheson, Cody Newcomb, Samantha Cox, and Ray Cralley. The production crew Includes Ryleigh Gibbel, Loise Wines, Sakura Fagan, Zoë Michaels, Austin Huff, Hannah Bergdorf, Peyton Myers, and Cheyenne Ungerer.

The 80-minute production is appropriate for all ages and will be the first full production taking place in Bothwell Auditorium in two years. To reserve tickets and to learn more about the production, please email theatre@blackburn.edu. Tickets are a suggested donation of $5. Masks must be worn indoors per Blackburn College’s policy.

Article continues after sponsor message

Come enjoy live theatre again with Blackburn College!

About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only nine federally recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Blackburn College as one of the top Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility in their Best Colleges lists for 2020, 2021, and 2022. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return - 209% (#1 in IL, #10 in the U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in IL; #11 in the U.S.). The Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

More like this: