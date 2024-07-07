July 6 and 7 have been days of significant historical events across the globe and closer to home in the St. Louis Metro Area. Let's journey through time to explore some of the most impactful moments that have shaped our world and local community.

One of the most impactful events to occur on July 6th was in 1415, when Jan Hus, a Czech theologian and a key predecessor to Protestantism, was burned at the stake for heresy. Hus's execution marked a pivotal moment in the pre-Reformation period, starting a series of religious conflicts that would eventually lead to significant changes within the Christian church.

Fast forward to 1885, and we find another groundbreaking event in the world of science and medicine. On this day, Louis Pasteur successfully administered the first vaccine against rabies to a young boy named Joseph Meister. This pioneering medical achievement laid the groundwork for modern vaccination practices, saving countless lives ever since.

In the realm of exploration, July 6, 1947, saw the establishment of the world's first UFO sighting investigation with the creation of the Roswell Army Air Field in New Mexico. Known as the Roswell Incident, it sparked widespread interest and speculation about extraterrestrial life, influencing popular culture and scientific inquiry for decades.

On July 6, 1964, Malawi, then known as Nyasaland, gained independence from British colonial rule. This momentous event marked the beginning of a new era for the country, which would continue to develop its own national identity and governance.

Turning our attention to the St. Louis Metro Area, July 6th has also seen its share of notable events. In 1904, the city was bustling with excitement as the World's Fair, also known as the Louisiana Purchase Exposition, was in full swing. This grand event showcased innovations and cultural exhibits from around the world, leaving a lasting legacy on the city’s landscape and history.

On July 6, 1948, the St. Louis Cardinals faced off against the Brooklyn Dodgers in a game that would be remembered for Stan Musial's incredible performance. Musial, one of baseball’s all-time greats, hit for the cycle, cementing his status as a legend in the sport.

On July 7, 1928, the Chrysanthemum Revolution began in Brazil, sparking a series of political changes that would eventually lead to the establishment of the Vargas Era. Getúlio Vargas's ascent to power marked a period of significant transformation in Brazilian politics, economics, and society, laying the foundations for modern Brazil. This revolution opened the door to labor reforms and industrialization, signaling a move towards a more centralized and interventionist state.

Fast forward to July 7, 1937, when the Marco Polo Bridge Incident occurred, marking the beginning of the Second Sino-Japanese War. This conflict between China and Japan would last until 1945, profoundly impacting the geopolitical landscape of East Asia. The incident at the Marco Polo Bridge near Beijing escalated into a full-scale war, influencing international relations and setting the stage for events leading up to World War II.

As we reflect on these events, it's clear that July 6 and 7 have been days of remarkable achievements and significant changes, both globally and locally.

