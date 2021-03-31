Spring Break celebrations continue this week at St. Louis Union Station where Luau in the Lou is in full swing.

NEW FREAK SHAKE DEBUT -- THURSDAY, APRIL 1, Noon to 3 p.m.

Soda Fountain, the retro diner at Union Station, will debut a monster of a Freak Shake on Thursday with an event from noon until 3 p.m. Everyone's favorite blue monster will be on-site in person for pictures with his fans. The new shake -- ME WANT COOKIE -- is a delicious treat made from Cookies & Cream ice cream from Clementine's Creamery, a Cookie and Cream candy bar, a La Bonne Bouchee sugar cookie, blue rock candies, topped with whipped cream and a cherry and served in a shake glass rimmed with chocolate chip and creme-filled cookies. The new shake will stay on the menu through Spring.

PURINA INCREDIBLE DOG TEAM -- FRIDAY, APRIL 2, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The amazing dogs and their trainers from the Purina Incredible Dog Team will be on the Purina Performance Plaza at Union Station Friday, April 2 for shows at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Their fantastic canines from many different breeds will leap, jump and run obstacles on an agility course while their trainers share fun facts about dogs and tips for training your own furry friends at home. Many of the dogs on the famous team have been adopted from shelters and rescue organizations.

EASTER ANIMAL ENRICHMENT -- FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY, APRIL 2, 3 & 4

Inside the St. Louis Aquarium, animals will be given Easter egg-shaped goodies for the enrichment and play opportunities during regular operating hours o Easter weekend, April 2, 3 & 4. The St. Louis Aquarium is open daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Sundays through Thursdays, and until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Visitors can make their getaway a real "Sting Break" by enjoying the interactive stingray and shark touch pool at the Aquarium and watching the graceful rays swim in the Shark Canyon habitat..

SURPRISE EASTER EGGS IN THE WHEEL PARK - SUNDAY, APRIL 4

The bunnies at St. Louis Union Station will be placing surprise Easter eggs throughout the Wheel Park and Purina Performance Plaza on Easter morning. Visitors are invited to hunt for the eggs, which contain prizes including attraction tickets and merchandise.

THE MINI MASTERS - SUNDAY, APRIL 11

From now through April 9, guests can sign up at the St. Louis Mini-Golf Course at Union Station to play in The Mini Masters. Players can sign up for the tournament on-site at the 18-hole course. The Mini Masters will be held on Sunday, April 11. The player with the lowest score will receive the coveted red Mini Masters jacket and prizes.

LUAU IN THE LOU CONTINUES THROUGH APRIL

The beaches in Hawaii, Florida, and the Caribbean may still be out of reach during Spring Break season 2021, but St. Louis has fun in store for students and their families who want a safe getaway.

Through the end of April, the Purina Performance Plaza at St. Louis Union Station will be decorated with Hawaiian-themed scenes perfect for vacation pictures. Beach music will play on the sound system and fire and light shows will illuminate the night around the Union Station lake every hour starting at 5 p.m.

The St. Louis Wheel will be lighted in festive spring colors and will spin from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily. No matter the weather, the Wheel's 42 gondolas are kept at a perfect 72 degrees. Next to the Wheel, the St. Louis Carousel and St. Louis Mini Golf welcome guests, and island-style carnival games will enhance the fun with prizes for everyone.

Soda Fountain, Union Station's retro diner, and Clementine's Creamery will continue spring break Ice Cream Socials on the Plaza near the Wheel on March April 6. A coconut and pineapple Hawaiian Sundae is on the menu at Soda Fountain.

Next to the Aquarium, the St. Louis Ropes Course -- featuring zip lines and challenging up-in-the-air obstacles as well as a smaller course for little ones -- will be open during spring break, The A-maze-ing Discoveries Mirror Maze adds even more fun.

Guests who want to experience all six Union Station attractions together can save 35 percent with the Super Six ticket package for access to the Aquarium, Wheel, Mini-Golf, Carousel, Maze, and Ropes Course. https://www.stlouisunionstation.com/combo-tickets#/package

Combination attraction and hotel package deals including a stay at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel, a Curio Collection by Hilton, start at $120.

https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/stlcuqq-st-louis-union-station-hotel/

St. Louis Union Station is located at 201 S. 18th Street, St. Louis, MO 63103. www.stlouisunionstation.com

