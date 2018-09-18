COLLINSVILLE – Kyle Morris and Brian Seals (now Morris) wanted their dream wedding to be a mix of traditional and something new.

So instead of bouquets, the two grooms had puppies when they were married on Sept. 8, 2018. They were able to get 10 puppies from Partners 4 Pets – something they thought would be difficult. Seals said they definitely wanted to incorporate puppies into the ceremony, and with 10 bridesmaids, having 10 puppies would be optimal.

“Kyle and I love dogs and figured since our wedding was already different than most traditional weddings, we thought we should incorporate puppies, but wasn't sure how,” Seals said in an email. “We then thought we didn't just want flowers. Kyle said let's use puppies instead of flowers. I personally loved that idea, and so we began thinking everything out and planning, and got a hold of Partners 4 Pets director Erika and started planning out the big day! Having 10 bridesmaids, we thought it would be hard to get 10 puppies, but it worked out just perfect.”

Article continues after sponsor message

That wedding was held at Willoughby farms in Collinsville, giving the couple a rustic barn themed wedding with their puppies.

Those puppies are still up for adoption through Partners 4 Pets. Seals said many guests from the reception are interested in attaining some of those puppies from Partners 4 Pets, who would be more than happy to send them home to nice families. Seals said the organization is also looking for donations to maintain operations.

“The puppies came for the ceremony for the girls to walk down the aisle and stayed around until after the ceremony to do pictures with us,” Seals said. “I and Kyle really would like to push that it is okay to be different! It is okay to be out of the box and not do what everyone else does! We really hope more people can help rescue animals and volunteer and donate! We really wanted a chance to have 10 puppies get out of their cage for the day and enjoy a beautiful wedding!”

Partners 4 Pets is located at 9136 Lower Marine Rd. St. Jacob, IL. They can be reached at (618) 540-7387.

More like this: