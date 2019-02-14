LOS ANGELES – Out of an alleged 30,000 applicants, a local woman was chosen as one of a lucky 350 or so folks to fill seats at this year's Grammy Awards ceremony.

Sherry Gilleland of Dream Home Reality was in Los Angeles seeing Dolly Parton (and other country favorites) at a Music Cares event. While she was in the city, she noticed the availability of “seat fillers” for the upcoming Grammy's. Gilleland submitted some brief personal information as well as a photo of herself for consideration. She was chosen, and instructed to arrive at the awards ceremony at 1 p.m. that day to receive the Red Carpet treatment. She was even able to get her hair done by the same stylist as Jennifer Lopez.

While at the event, Gilleland was instructed not to take photos of or request autographs from the stars who were in attendance. She said a few of her fellow seat-fillers were escorted from the building for violating this rule, despite the fact the stars themselves were often taking video and photos of the historic night.

“I followed the rules, though,” Gilleland said. “I didn't mind. It was worth the memories to not take out my phone or anything. It was pretty easy, really.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Because of her patience and adherence to the rules, Gilleland was able to stay the entirety of the show and meet celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton and Jennifer Lopez. She also shared screen time with Cardi B when the performer was on stage receiving her award for “Best Rap Album.” Gilleland's face could clearly be seen a few rows behind the stage.

Gilleland was not able to sit still, however, because she had to move seats to fill them when performers would go on stage to receive their awards or stretch or even use the restroom. She estimated she moved seats about nine times throughout the evening, each time sitting by a new batch of celebrities.

“We could make eye contact with them and say hi to them,” she said.

Following the awards, Gilleland was able to attend an after-party, which, she said, did not have a lot of celebrities in attendance. She said the real party was the previous evening, adding she would have sought it as well had she known of it.

Overall, though, Gilleland described the once-in-a-lifetime experience as surreal and otherworldly.

“Here I am, just a farm girl from Brighton,” she said, laughing. “I felt like some sort of princess in a fairy tale out there.”

More like this: