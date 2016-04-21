This past weekend, thousands gathered in St. Louis for the happiest 5K in the world, The Color Run! Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton –Millie Maple, Emilie Vogelsang and Rachel Barg, of Alton, were among the estimated 8,000 individuals to cross the finish line when The Color Run 2016 World Tour hit St. Louis on April 16. The largest 5k event series in the world, The Color Run celebrates healthiness, happiness, and individuality, helping participants achieve their fitness goals by providing a fun, un-intimidating running environment. Participants were bathed in a tropical array of colors and island scents as they passed through palm trees, arches, and island-style music along the course before gathering for the Finish Festival, featuring music, dancing and massive color throws. The Color Run, which partners with a local charity for every event, has donated more than $5 million to charity to date and was proud to build on that total as they partnered with Autism Speaks for this event in St. Louis. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip