ST. LOUIS – The iconic 70s disco supergroup Village People will perform live at River City Casino & Hotel on Friday, October 8 at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). Tickets are $89.50, $59.50, $49.50, $39.50 and $29.50.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 9 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or at the River City Casino & Hotel box office. You must be 21 and older to attend.

Article continues after sponsor message

The music of Village People has become part of the international songbook with hits like “Macho Man,” “Y.M.C.A.” “In the Navy” and “Go West.” The group has received many honors and awards over the years including the American Music Award for Favorite Musical Group, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the cover of Rolling Stone. Village People has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and continues to break records. In 2004, BMI recognized “Y.M.C.A”. as exceeding one million airplays and in 2017, “Y.M.C.A.” made UK's Official Millionaires Chart which celebrate songs that have reached 1 million in combined sales/streams. ?

Village People, known for their iconic characters, including the Native American, Cowboy, Construction Worker, G.I., and Cop, are scheduled to perform in St. Louis at River City Casino & Hotel with original lead singer Victor Willis at the helm. Backed by a live band, Village People continues to thrill concert-goers around the world -- as they did back in the day. For more information, visit www.officialvillagepeople.com.

Located at 777 River City Casino Blvd, the River City Casino & Hotel is St. Louis’s premiere entertainment venue featuring the hottest names in music, comedy and more. Enhance your experience by dining at one of the many award-winning restaurants and staying in one of their luxurious hotel rooms for a truly unforgettable evening. For more information, visit www.rivercity.com or www.stevelitmanpresents.com.

Must be 21. Exclusions apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1.888.BETSOFF.

More like this: