ALTON, Ill. – It’s that time of year…time to start thinking of holiday gift giving, and there’s no better place to start than the Old Cathedral Christmas Bazaar. Scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20, the annual bazaar is full of great gift items, baked goods, jewelry, paintings, handmade items, basket raffles and much more. The best part is that 100% of proceeds from the bazaar are donated to the St. Vincent de Paul Society which collects money that is used to help those less fortunate in our community. Last year’s bazaar raised over $9,000 for the needy in our community and our goal is to top that amount this year.

The bazaar is held in SS Peter and Paul’s Parish Community Center at 717 State Street in Alton, and runs from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. While you’re there visit Grany’s Attic for upscale resale items; plus browse through a wonderful collection of Crafts, Florals and Holiday Décor. Prices are reasonable and don’t forget that every gift you purchase goes to help someone in need. This year’s bazaar will also include the annual $1,000 Raffle, a huge selection of almost 100 baskets in the Basket Raffle, and a Quilt Raffle.

Breakfast will be available from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and a chili lunch will available for purchase from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The SS Peter and Paul PSA will be offering a pasta dinner available for purchase from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Proceeds from the pasta dinner will benefit SS Peter and Paul School.

For more information please call 618-462-2025.

