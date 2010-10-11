All proceeds benefit the St. Vincent DePaul Society

ALTON, Ill. – It’s that time of year…time to start thinking of holiday gift giving, and there’s no better place to start than the Old Cathedral Christmas Bazaar. Scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20, the annual bazaar is full of great gift items, baked goods, jewelry, paintings, handmade items, basket raffles and much more. The best part is that 100% of proceeds from the bazaar are donated to the St. Vincent de Paul Society which collects money that is used to help those less fortunate in our community. Last year’s bazaar raised over $9,000 for the needy in our community and our goal is to top that amount this year.

The bazaar is held in SS Peter and Paul’s Parish Community Center at 801 State Street in Alton, and runs from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. While you’re there visit the Country Store for homemade candy, sugared pecans, jams and jellies; Grany’s Attic for upscale resale items; Kids Korner where all items are $5.00 or less; plus browse through a wonderful collection of Crafts and Florals. Prices are reasonable and don’t forget that every gift you purchase goes to help someone in need. This year’s bazaar will also include the annual $1,000 Raffle, a huge selection of almost 100 baskets in the Basket Raffle, and a Quilt Raffle.

A chili lunch will available for purchase from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and a pasta dinner will be available for purchase from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Proceeds from the Pasta Dinner will benefit SS Peter and Paul School.

For more information please call 618-466-2099.

