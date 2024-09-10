Welcome to this day in history, September 10th!

2008 - The Large Hadron Collider Starts Up

On September 10, 2008, the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) successfully powered up the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) for the first time. Located near Geneva, the LHC is the world's largest and most powerful particle accelerator. This monumental event marked a significant leap in our understanding of particle physics, aiming to answer fundamental questions about the universe, such as the nature of dark matter and the existence of parallel universes.

1977 - Last Execution by Guillotine in France

In a macabre chapter of history, France conducted its last execution by guillotine on September 10, 1977. Hamida Djandoubi, a Tunisian immigrant convicted of murder, was the final person to meet this fate. This event symbolized the end of an era, as France abolished the death penalty in 1981, becoming one of the last Western European countries to do so.

1945 - Mike the Headless Chicken Survives

In one of the more bizarre events, September 10, 1945, saw the beginning of the legend of Mike the Headless Chicken. Farmer Lloyd Olsen of Colorado attempted to behead a chicken for dinner, but remarkably, the chicken survived for another 18 months, becoming a sideshow attraction and a subject of scientific curiosity.

1939 - Canada Enters World War II

On this day in 1939, Canada joined the Allies in World War II by officially declaring war on Germany. This move came a week after Britain and France had declared war following Germany's invasion of Poland. Canada's involvement was crucial, providing significant military and economic support to the Allied forces.

1897 - First Drunk Driving Arrest

In another notable event, September 10, 1897, marked the first recorded arrest for drunk driving. George Smith, a London taxi driver, was apprehended after crashing his vehicle into a building. This incident led to the implementation of more stringent laws aimed at curbing drunk driving and improving road safety.

1846 - Patent for the Sewing Machine

Elias Howe was granted the first U.S. patent for a sewing machine on September 10, 1846. This invention revolutionized the garment industry, making clothing production faster and more efficient. Howe's sewing machine paved the way for future innovations and had a lasting impact on the textile industry.

1608 - John Smith's Letter Describes New World

On this day in 1608, Captain John Smith wrote a letter detailing the opportunities and challenges of the New World. His accounts of the Jamestown settlement provided valuable information for future settlers and were instrumental in shaping the early American colonies.

1547 - Battle of Pinkie Cleugh

The Battle of Pinkie Cleugh occurred on September 10, 1547, marking the last pitched battle between Scottish and English armies. The English forces, led by the Duke of Somerset, emerged victorious, leading to significant political and territorial changes in the region.

1419 - Treaty of Pavia

On September 10, 1419, the Treaty of Pavia was signed between the Duchy of Milan and the Republic of Venice. This treaty ended the conflict between the two states and established a period of relative peace and stability in Northern Italy.

1171 - Henry II Invades Ireland

Henry II of England landed in Waterford on September 10, 1171, marking the beginning of English rule in Ireland. This invasion set the stage for centuries of English influence and control over Irish affairs, significantly shaping the island's history.

As we reflect on these events, it's clear that September 10th has been a day of significant historical milestones across various domains.

