June 28 has witnessed a series of momentous events that have left an indelible mark on history.

Starting with the most impactful global event, on June 28, 1914, the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria marked the beginning of a series of events that would lead to World War I. This tragic event, occurring in Sarajevo, set off a chain reaction among European powers, leading to one of the deadliest conflicts in human history.

Fast forward to June 28, 1919, when the Treaty of Versailles was signed, officially ending World War I. This treaty had far-reaching consequences, reshaping borders and setting the stage for future geopolitical developments, including the eventual rise of World War II.

June 28, 1969, saw the start of the Stonewall Riots in New York City. These spontaneous demonstrations by members of the LGBTQ+ community against a police raid on the Stonewall Inn are widely considered the catalyst for the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.

June 28, 1971, witnessed the formal opening of the Supreme Court of India in its new building. This event marked a significant moment in Indian judicial history, underscoring the importance of an independent judiciary in the world's largest democracy.

In the realm of space exploration, June 28, 1997, was a landmark day as the Mars Pathfinder successfully landed on the Red Planet. This mission, conducted by NASA, provided valuable data and paved the way for future exploration of Mars.

Turning to the St. Louis Metro Area, June 28 has its share of notable events. On June 28, 1922, the Municipal Opera Association of St. Louis, commonly known as The Muny, held its first performance. As the nation's oldest and largest outdoor musical theatre, The Muny has provided countless memorable performances and remains a cherished institution in the St. Louis cultural landscape.

June 28, 1984, saw the historic merger of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. This collaboration has enriched the local arts scene, offering world-class performances and fostering a vibrant cultural community.

In more recent history, on June 28, 2011, the St. Louis Cardinals played an unforgettable game against the Baltimore Orioles, showcasing the resilience and skill that have made them one of Major League Baseball's most storied franchises.

As we reflect on these events, it's clear that June 28 is a day rich with history and significance. From global milestones that have shaped the course of human events to local triumphs that highlight the unique spirit of the St. Louis Metro Area, this date offers a compelling tapestry of stories that continue to inspire and inform us.

