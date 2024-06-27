June 27th has been a day of monumental shifts, groundbreaking achievements, and memorable moments around the globe, as well as within the St. Louis Metro Area.

1954: World's First Nuclear Power Plant Opens

The most impactful event on this day took place in 1954 when the world’s first nuclear power plant began operations in Obninsk, Russia. This was a pivotal moment in the history of energy production, marking the dawn of the nuclear age. The plant generated 5 megawatts of electrical power, which was modest by today’s standards but revolutionary at the time. This event set the stage for the widespread adoption of nuclear energy, which continues to be a significant power source globally.

1982: Space Shuttle Columbia Lands

Fast forward to 1982, when the Space Shuttle Columbia landed safely at Edwards Air Force Base, California, after its fourth mission. This mission was significant as it demonstrated the reusability of the Space Shuttle, reinforcing NASA’s capabilities in space exploration. Columbia's success paved the way for future missions and advancements in space technology.

2003: The Celebration of Helen Keller

In 2003, June 27th was designated as Helen Keller Day in the United States. Helen Keller, born on June 27, 1880, overcame incredible obstacles to become an author, political activist, and lecturer. She was the first deaf-blind person to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree, and her life's work has inspired countless individuals. The establishment of Helen Keller Day serves to honor her legacy and raise awareness about the challenges faced by people with disabilities.

Local Spotlight: 1965 - The Gateway Arch Completed

One of the most iconic landmarks in the St. Louis Metro Area, the Gateway Arch, neared completion on June 27, 1965. Standing at 630 feet, it remains the tallest man-made monument in the United States.

Through the ages, there have been many great historical events that took place on June 27. From space exploration to local landmarks in the St. Louis region, the day remains a powerful reminder of history's place in our lives.

