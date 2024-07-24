On July 24th, history marks a day rich with events that have shaped the world in profound ways.

1911: Machu Picchu is Rediscovered

On this day in 1911, the world was reintroduced to the ancient Incan city of Machu Picchu by American historian Hiram Bingham. Nestled high in the Peruvian Andes, Machu Picchu is now one of the most visited tourist destinations in the world. Bingham's discovery not only sparked global interest in Incan civilization but also led to significant archaeological research in South America.

1982: The Opening of the International Whaling Commission's Moratorium

In an effort to protect whale populations, the International Whaling Commission (IWC) implemented a moratorium on commercial whaling on July 24, 1982. This landmark decision aimed to prevent the extinction of various whale species and has had lasting impacts on marine conservation efforts worldwide.

1998: Launch of the First 'Google Doodle'

On this day in 1998, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin created the first 'Google Doodle' to mark their attendance at the Burning Man festival. This playful alteration of the Google logo has since become a beloved tradition, celebrating holidays, anniversaries, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers, and scientists.

1866: The Founding of East St. Louis

Closer to home, the St. Louis Metro Area commemorates the founding of East St. Louis on July 24, 1866. Originally established as a hub for railroads and industry, East St. Louis played a pivotal role in the economic development of the region. Despite facing numerous challenges over the years, the city remains an important part of the Metro East area.

1933: The First Modern-Day Lighthouse in St. Louis

Another significant event in the St. Louis Metro Area occurred on July 24, 1933, with the unveiling of the first modern-day lighthouse along the Mississippi River. This lighthouse was part of a broader effort to improve navigation and safety for riverboats, playing a crucial role in the region's maritime history.

Other Notable Events

While these are some of the most prominent events to occur on July 24th, the day is filled with numerous other noteworthy moments. From the establishment of the first Zionist Congress in 1897 to the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope's corrective mission in 1993, July 24th continues to be a day of significant historical importance.

As we reflect on these events, it’s clear that July 24th has been a day of discovery, innovation, and celebration across the globe and right here in the St. Louis Metro Area.

