GLEN CARBON - On Christmas Day, throughout the world, many celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Each Christmas is especially important to Harry F. Schlechte, 81, of Glen Carbon, who believes after reading a Billy Graham book and God's help, he experienced a miracle and survived pancreatic cancer.

Harry said his miraculous journey started when he was 59 years old and he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer and was then told in April 1998, he had about a 2 percent chance of survival. Cancer patients need medical attention and encouragement, but Harry believes they also need the helping hands of God for recovery.

Compared with many other cancers, the combined five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer — the percentage of all patients who are living five years after diagnosis — is very low at just 5 to 10 percent. This is because far more people are diagnosed as stage IV when the disease has metastasized.

Harry had the surgery, which the doctor thought might be about 8 hours, but instead it more than 10 because while inside, doctors found his pancreas cancer had run over to his liver. A vascular surgeon had to be called in to strip that off, he said and his procedure last 10 and a half hours.

Harry was in the hospital for 12 days. Doctor Strasberg performed his surgery - a Whipple procedure - and also had a team of student doctors observing, so Harry said he had a large group of medical people present for his operation. Harry’s tumor count was 190 something and the doctor told him if that went down to 50 he had a chance of survival.

Then Harry said what he perceived as “a miracle from God.”

“I was reading a Billy Graham book and one day, something in big italic words appeared at the bottom of one of the pages,” Harry said. “It said, 'You Will Know In A Few Days.' Startled, Harry continued his prayerful ways and reading the book. Three to four days later, Harry said he received another message at the bottom of the page and it read: “You Will Be Cured.”

“I had never seen that happen before,” he said of the text miraculously appearing at the bottom of the page, but I always had a strong belief in God,” he said.

For three weeks, Harry fed himself intravenously through his arm. Harry finished his radiation and his tumor count went down to 12. Relying on his faith, Harry said after radiation, he never went back for medical care and now for 22 years he has been cancer-free. Harry remained relentless in prayer, hoping his faith would also help guide him through the deadly pancreatic cancer.

Again, he believes through Billy Graham, a man Harry says helped people worldwide spreading the Gospel, and through God’s help, he was cured. Billy’s ministry has been continued on through his son, Franklin. “He was a wonderful man,” Harry said.

Through it all, Harry said his wife, Donna, was by his side. The couple has been married for 47 years. They have four children - Jed, Carol, Jason and Matthew. The couple has five children and seven great-grandchildren.

Harry said he doesn’t broadcast his message, but if he comes to a point where he feels he should tell someone his story, he does and he said they are always amazed at what happened and they all like to hear his story.

Today, Harry is extremely fit and he works out two hours a day, five to six days a week at Our Health Club in Glen Carbon. He said he does the treadmill and a variety of leg and arm exercises. Harry also believes his devotion to physical fitness has been another reason for his long and healthy life.

Harry grew up in the Livingston area and attending Lutheran Schools until he went to high school in Worden. He eventually worked in maintenance and ultimately was a maintenance supervisor then plant manager at National Lead Company. He has lived for 37 years in the same home in Glen Carbon that he built and he now attends St. James Lutheran Church locally.

Harry’s message on this Christmas Day is that things are not the best right now because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, but he said, “If you have belief in God, you will make it through. If you don’t believe in God, I believe you have nothing to look forward to."

Harry closed by saying: “Words are hard to come by to explain what happened to me. Again, it was a miracle. I had cancer and the Good Lord removed it. There is nothing like having confidence in God.

"I thank God every day for what he has done for me.”

Below is Harry's video message this Christmas Day:

