Thirteen Stages Of Free Entertainment
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Fair officials amp up the fun with thirteen stages of FREE entertainment every night of the fair.
The Grand Central Stage is back again this year. Located in Reisch Pavilion, fairgoers will be able to experience nightly live concerts with their corndogs and lemon shake-ups. Popular artists like, Them Dirty Roses, Black Heart Saints, Shelby Darrell and Plush are sure to be the “center” of attention.
“There’s something for everyone, every day on every stage,” said Kevin Gordon, Illinois State Fair Manager. “There’s no better way to celebrate summer than by taking in the shows at fair time.”
Event times and locations will be listed on the Illinois State Fair website and Facebook page, and announced over the fairgrounds speaker system.
13 Stages:
APEX Stage
The Shed Barn & Grill
Lincoln Stage
Ethnic Village
Main Street Stage- New in 2019
Agriculture Tent Stage
Kids Korner Stage
Bud Tent
Coors Tent
Miller Lite Tent
Twilight Ballroom, inside air-conditioned Illinois Building
Illinois Building Theatre
Hobbies, Arts and Crafts Stage
The Grand Central Stage Music Line-Up:
Thursday August 12 @ 7:30………………. Alex Williams
Friday August 13 @ 7:30…………………...Plush
Saturday August 14 @ 7:30…………………Them Dirty Roses
Sunday August 15 @ 7:30…………………..Think Floyd USA
Monday August 16 @ 4:00…………………3 Tenors Orchestra
Tuesday August 17 @ 7:30………………. ..Aaron Cole
Wednesday August 18 @ 7:30…………….. Larry Fleet
Thursday August 19 @ 7:30………………..Adam Sanders
Friday August 20 @ 7:30…………………. Black Heart Saints
Saturday August 21 @ 7:30………………...Shelby Darrall
Sunday August 22 @ 7:00…………………..Joey Hendricks
*Please check Daily Happenings section of the Illinois State Fair website for detailed information.
