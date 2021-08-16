SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Fair officials amp up the fun with thirteen stages of FREE entertainment every night of the fair.

The Grand Central Stage is back again this year. Located in Reisch Pavilion, fairgoers will be able to experience nightly live concerts with their corndogs and lemon shake-ups. Popular artists like, Them Dirty Roses, Black Heart Saints, Shelby Darrell and Plush are sure to be the “center” of attention.

“There’s something for everyone, every day on every stage,” said Kevin Gordon, Illinois State Fair Manager. “There’s no better way to celebrate summer than by taking in the shows at fair time.”

Event times and locations will be listed on the Illinois State Fair website and Facebook page, and announced over the fairgrounds speaker system.

13 Stages:

APEX Stage

The Shed Barn & Grill

Lincoln Stage

Ethnic Village

Main Street Stage- New in 2019

Agriculture Tent Stage

Kids Korner Stage

Bud Tent

Coors Tent

Miller Lite Tent

Twilight Ballroom, inside air-conditioned Illinois Building

Illinois Building Theatre

Hobbies, Arts and Crafts Stage

The Grand Central Stage Music Line-Up:

Thursday August 12 @ 7:30………………. Alex Williams

Friday August 13 @ 7:30…………………...Plush

Saturday August 14 @ 7:30…………………Them Dirty Roses

Sunday August 15 @ 7:30…………………..Think Floyd USA

Monday August 16 @ 4:00…………………3 Tenors Orchestra

Tuesday August 17 @ 7:30………………. ..Aaron Cole

Wednesday August 18 @ 7:30…………….. Larry Fleet

Thursday August 19 @ 7:30………………..Adam Sanders

Friday August 20 @ 7:30…………………. Black Heart Saints

Saturday August 21 @ 7:30………………...Shelby Darrall

Sunday August 22 @ 7:00…………………..Joey Hendricks



*Please check Daily Happenings section of the Illinois State Fair website for detailed information.

