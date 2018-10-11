CHICAGO — Players have the chance to win an estimated $548 million jackpot in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. It is the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history and the ninth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The winning numbers from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing were 20, 22, 39, 54 and 60, and the Mega Ball number was 18. While there was no jackpot winner in Tuesday night’s drawing, Illinois players won nearly 61,000 prizes, ranging from $2 to $10,000.

The largest lottery jackpots and the states where they were won are as follows:

Mega Millions Top-10 Jackpots

$656 million 3/30/2012 Kansas, Illinois, Maryland $648 million 12/17/2013 California, Georgia $548 million 10/12/2018 ??? $543 million 7/24/2018 California $536 million 7/8/2016 Indiana $533 million 3/30/2018 New Jersey $451 million 1/5/2018 Florida $414 million 3/18/2014 Florida, Maryland $393 million 8/11/2017 Illinois $390 million 3/6/2007 Georgia, New Jersey

U.S. Lottery Top-10 Jackpots

1. $1.586 billion 1/13/2016 California, Florida, Tennessee (Powerball) 2. $758.7 million 8/23/2017 Massachusetts (Powerball) 3. $656 million 3/30/2012 Kansas, Illinois, Maryland (Mega Millions) 4. $648 million 12/17/2013 California, Georgia (Mega Millions) 5. $590.5 million 5/18/2013 Florida (Powerball) 6. $587.5 million 11/28/2012 Arizona, Missouri (Powerball) 7. $564.1 million 2/11/2015 N. Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas (Powerball) 8. $559.7 million 1/6/2018 New Hampshire (Powerball) 9. $548 million 10/12/2018 ??? (Mega Millions) 10. $543 million 7/24/2018 California (Mega Millions)

llinois residents, 18 and older, can purchase Mega Millions and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app (the first of its kind in the United States) is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers any Illinois adult the chance to purchase lottery tickets on their smartphone. Players can also purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at nearly 8,000 retailers statewide.

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

Current jackpot is $548 million; cash option of $309 million

Jackpots start at $40 million

Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:302,575,350

Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $20 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

